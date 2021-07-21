State Banking Board suspends former Beulah bank president

The State Banking Board has suspended the former president of a Beulah bank from working with any financial institution in North Dakota after finding his unsound practices might cost the bank more than $1 million.

The board in an order dated July 8 and made public Wednesday suspended Brady Torgerson from employment or otherwise participating in the affairs of any entity licensed by the North Dakota Board of Financial Institutions.

Torgerson has the right to contest the board's order. He must request a hearing within 20 days. The order becomes permanent if he doesn't meet the deadline.

Torgerson told the Tribune that he was caught off guard by the announcement. He said he had not decided if he will contest the order.

"I want to thank all my past mentors, co-workers, clients and employers, and wish them all the best of luck going forward," he said. "I look forward to what the next chapter brings for myself."