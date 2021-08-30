 Skip to main content
State awards $5 million in bioscience grants
North Dakota's Agriculture Department has awarded nine grants totaling nearly $5 million to foster the growth of the bioscience industry in North Dakota.

“Advances in bioscience have already transformed many sectors including agriculture and medicine,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “These grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.”

The largest award of $1.45 million went to Genovac Antibody Discovery LLC to support the commercial development and production of antibody products. SafetySpect Inc. received $1 million for hardware and software improvements.

Grant applications were reviewed and scored by a committee composed of Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota and a representative from the state Commerce Department.

A full list of grant awards is at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/49-million-awarded-bioscience-innovation-grants

