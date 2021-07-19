 Skip to main content
State accepting bioscience grant proposals
North Dakota's Agriculture Department is seeking grant proposals for projects to develop the bioscience industry.

The agency has $5.5 million in grant funding available for the current two-year budget cycle, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

“The North Dakota Legislature created a bioscience innovation grant program to support biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” he said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”

Applications must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. CST on Friday, July 30. More information and an application form are at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/big.

