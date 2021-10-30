Shop Small North Dakota seeks to promote local businesses

The Bismarck Tribune and Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC are again teaming up to promote small businesses this holiday shopping season.

The promotion seeks to expand on the American Express Co.'s annual Small Business Saturday program, which began in 2010 in the midst of a recession.

"The idea was to create a 'spark' that would ignite the economy," Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. "The pandemic had a similar impact on the economy, and Small Business Saturday is again critical in reigniting the economy."

The Tribune will highlight local businesses in a Shop Small North Dakota feature published with the Thanksgiving edition on Nov. 24 and again on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC is partnering with the Tribune to support the campaign.

"The vast majority of Chamber EDC members are small businesses, and the way that we support them is different from the way we support our major employers," President Brian Ritter said. "So any chance we get to help promote and recognize those small businesses, we're going to take."

Recent shipping backlogs are another reason to look local for holiday gifts, Adkisson said.

"Shop Small North Dakota is an opportunity to change our shopping patterns, to buy gifts that are not only sold by local businesses but that are crafted locally," he said. "Buying a product from a local seller and a home-based manufacturer guarantees you'll be on the giving or receiving end of something unique and different."

In addition to the two Shop Small North Dakota publications, small businesses also may take advantage of special advertising rates through Dec. 31.

Businesses wishing to participate or request information on the program may email Lisa Weisz at lisa.weisz@bismarcktribune.com or call 701-250-8232.

