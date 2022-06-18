Seibel joins Bismarck Tribune as managing director

Phil Seibel has joined The Bismarck Tribune advertising staff as the managing director.

Seibel began his duties June 6, working with the advertising and marketing team to serve businesses in the community as well as throughout the state of North Dakota.

Seibel, a Minnesota transplant, will be based in Bismarck full time. He has worked over a decade in digital marketing, primarily working for community newspapers. Seibel enjoys working with businesses to understand their needs and help them find successful solutions to help them grow.

Seibel is finishing up his previous commitment to a regional role for Lee Enterprises. Seibel, his wife, and their three children are looking forward to making Bismarck their home.

