Sanford opens specialty clinic in northwest Bismarck

Sanford Health has opened a specialty clinic in northwest Bismarck.

The Sanford Northern Sky Clinic is at 4535 Northern Sky Drive, site of the former Independent Doctors clinic. Sanford earlier said it had bought the clinic facility, but not the Independent Doctors practice.

The clinic has 26 exam rooms, X-ray facilities, a lab and a bone density scanner. Endocrinology, neurology, neuropsychology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and rheumatology services have moved from Sanford's main campus downtown. Ten Sanford providers have moved from downtown, with an unspecified number of additional providers to join the clinic in the fall.

Patients can call 701-323-8700 to reach the new clinic. Patients will need a referral to see a specialist at the facility.

