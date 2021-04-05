Sanford forms board for Williston hospital

Sanford Health has formed a community board for the hospital and clinic it plans to build in Williston.
The community board will provide planning and development oversight of Sanford’s Williston operations and become the first hospital board upon completion of the project.
The city of Williston and Sanford announced last month that they will partner on the project. The city will finance and build a hospital on the site of the former Sloulin Field Airport, and Sanford Health will lease it and operate it. The two sides hope to have an agreement finalized by end of summer.
The nine-member community board includes former Williston Mayor Ward Koeser, Williston State College President John Miller and state Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.
CHI St. Alexius Health and Trinity Health already have medical facilities in Williston.