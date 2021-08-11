Sanford Bismarck leadership changing hands; both doctors are pandemic public figures

A leadership change at Sanford Health in Bismarck involves two doctors who both have been in the public eye during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinics, has been named the new president and CEO of Sanford Bismarck, succeeding Dr. Michael LeBeau, who has been promoted to a larger leadership role for Sanford Health.
Schaffer, a family medicine physician, has been with Sanford Health for nearly seven years, specializing in treating acute illnesses and injuries in walk-in clinics before assuming his administrative role. He became a vice president in 2019, the same year that LeBeau began serving as the Bismarck region president.
LeBeau has become a familiar face to many during the coronavirus pandemic, appearing at times beside Gov. Doug Burgum last year during the governor's regular public pandemic briefings.
“For the past two years, I’ve been honored to serve our communities as we’ve worked to bring exceptional care to patients when they need it most," LeBeau said in a statement Wednesday. "I look forward to taking on my new role within Sanford Health, and bringing with me all the knowledge I’ve gained from my time in Bismarck.”
The New Town native has been with Sanford for more than 13 years, starting as a nephrologist. He'll now be chief administrative officer for Sanford Health’s health services division, which includes health care operations in Bismarck, Fargo, Sioux Falls and Bemidji.
Schaffer, a Carrington native, also serves as a colonel and the state surgeon for the North Dakota Army National Guard. He has served four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He recently graduated with distinction from the United States Army War College, earning a master’s degree in strategic studies. He holds a medical degree from the University of North Dakota and a doctor of pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University.
Schaffer also has become a public figure during the pandemic, talking about hospital capacity and vaccines.
“As I take the baton from Dr. LeBeau, I look forward to continuing our vision of being the region’s health care leader and investing in the communities we serve to enhance care delivery,” he said in a statement.
Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the U.S. It has 46 hospitals including the one in Bismarck, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries.