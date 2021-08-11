Sanford Bismarck leadership changing hands; both doctors are pandemic public figures

A leadership change at Sanford Health in Bismarck involves two doctors who both have been in the public eye during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinics, has been named the new president and CEO of Sanford Bismarck, succeeding Dr. Michael LeBeau, who has been promoted to a larger leadership role for Sanford Health.

Schaffer, a family medicine physician, has been with Sanford Health for nearly seven years, specializing in treating acute illnesses and injuries in walk-in clinics before assuming his administrative role. He became a vice president in 2019, the same year that LeBeau began serving as the Bismarck region president.

LeBeau has become a familiar face to many during the coronavirus pandemic, appearing at times beside Gov. Doug Burgum last year during the governor's regular public pandemic briefings.

“For the past two years, I’ve been honored to serve our communities as we’ve worked to bring exceptional care to patients when they need it most," LeBeau said in a statement Wednesday. "I look forward to taking on my new role within Sanford Health, and bringing with me all the knowledge I’ve gained from my time in Bismarck.”