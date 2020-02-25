Roofing company ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has ordered a roofing company to stop doing business in North Dakota.

Stenehjem issued a cease-and-desist order against McKenna’s Roofing and owner Joshua McKenna. McKenna lists addresses in Brampton, N.D., and Long Prairie, Minn.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division launched an investigation last August after receiving a complaint filed with the secretary of state’s office. Investigators allege McKenna took advance money from a homeowner for work his company never completed, and that he did not have a contractor's license at the time.

Court documents show McKenna in November pleaded not guilty in Ransom County to a charge of no contractor's license.

McKenna told the Tribune that he didn't renew his license in a timely manner following a car accident, calling it a "misunderstanding."

"It was me being a new business owner, not understanding exactly what all needed to be done," he said. "It's not like I was out trying to commit fraud."

McKenna said he is no longer in business.

