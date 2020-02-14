3 restaurants including Chick-fil-A to fill former Herberger's space in Kirkwood Mall

The owners of Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall have announced plans for the space formerly occupied by Herberger’s department store.

The first phase of redevelopment includes three "fast casual" restaurants -- Five Guys, Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A, according to Tennessee-based CBL Properties. Five Guys is a burger joint, Blaze Pizza a pizza place and Chick-fil-A a chicken restaurant.

Five Guys and Blaze Pizza will be built in the former Herberger’s parking lot facing South 3rd Street, adjacent to Scheels. Chick-fil-A will be on the north side of the former Herberger’s parking lot, facing South 3rd Street near I. Keating Furniture. Construction is to begin this spring.

“We are thrilled to bring these in-demand dining options to the Bismarck community,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL.

About 40,000 square feet of the former Herberger’s building will be demolished to make way for the new restaurants. The remaining 52,000 square feet will be utilized in future phases, which will include the addition of new retail or alternative uses.