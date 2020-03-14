Research proposals sought for North Dakota grape, fruit and wine industry

North Dakota's Grape and Wine Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for research that addresses the needs of the industry, as well as promotes and markets the grape, fruit and wine industry in the state.

The committee advises the North Dakota Department of Agriculture on the distribution of $80,000 in grant money allocated for that purpose in the current two-year budget cycle.

“The committee is now seeking qualified applicants for 2020,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

The deadline for proposals is 5 p.m. Central time Friday, April 3. Applications and instructions can be found at www.nd.gov/ndda/grapewinefruit.

