The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Wednesday scheduled two public input sessions in early April for a proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities electric rate increase.

Bismarck-based MDU submitted its application to the PSC in May 2022, asking for a 12.3% increase, or about $25.4 million. The increase for residential customers would be 17%. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the dollar increase would be just under $15.

The PSC last summer approved an interim increase of about 8.9%, or $10.9 million, effective the following day. An interim rate increase is common in such cases. Customers will be reimbursed if the final order from the PSC is less than the interim rate.

The 8.9% hike is applied to base charges on customers' bills, not to all components of the bill. That means an average residential customer sees an increase of 6.3% on their total bill, or $5.09.

MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities. It has cited investments in company facilities along with increases in expenses and also inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

AARP North Dakota opposes the proposed increase, saying it unfairly targets residential customers and doesn't give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. AARP has concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.

The public input sessions will be at noon and at 5 p.m. Central time on April 5, in the commission hearing room on the 12th floor of the Capitol. The public also can watch at https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or listen via telephone at 1-888-585-9008 with room code 671-872-185.

Written statements can be submitted through email at ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail, addressed to Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Department 408, Bismarck, ND 58505-0480. People who want to provide public testimony over the phone can call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. The commission will call people back during the designated public input session.

The sessions are designed specifically to obtain input from the public, as opposed to a formal technical hearing scheduled for May 1, which will involve testimony and will be much more detailed. People wishing to become a party to that proceeding can file a petition to intervene by Feb. 28. That's not required for the public input sessions.

“The public input sessions are not considered part of the technical hearing, and the discussion at the session will not become part of the evidence reviewed by the commission in decision-making,” Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said. “However, please note that discussion will aid the commission and its staff in identifying areas of concern to members of the public and help consumers better understand MDU’s request.”