Public hearing on Mercer County CO2 pipeline is Monday

North Dakota regulators on Monday will hold a public hearing in Beulah on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in Mercer County.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. proposes to build a 7-mile pipeline from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant to six proposed wells where it would inject the gas deep underground for permanent storage.

The project also would include other facilities such as stations for monitoring equipment, communications systems, buildings and fences. The total project is estimated to cost $25 million. It aims to take advantage of a federal tax credit for capturing carbon emissions and preventing the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

Dakota Gasification already pipes carbon dioxide from the plant to old Canadian oil fields to boost production there. Basin says the synfuels plant’s carbon capture equipment is working at about two-thirds of capacity to meet the demand of Canadian customers, and more of the gas could be stored locally.

The company anticipates starting work at the site this summer and having the line operating by August 2022.

The state Public Service Commission is considering a permit for the project. The three-member group will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Energy Wellness Center at 1900 Central Ave. N. in Beulah. Any public comments must be received at the hearing to be part of the record.

