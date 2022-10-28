 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase set in Minot

A Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is set in Minot this weekend.

The State Fair Center will be filled with vendor booths and shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

“This year’s Harvest Showcase features more than 160 companies offering unique, North Dakota-made products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Shoppers will find thousands of products to choose from, including gourmet food, wine and spirits, books, jewelry, apparel, personal care, pottery, quilting, photography and framed art, children's items and more.”

The showcase is open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission, parking and shopping bags are free.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is scheduled Dec. 2-3 in the Bismarck Event Center.

