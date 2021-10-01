Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase set in Jamestown

A Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is set in Jamestown this weekend.

The Jamestown Civic Center will be filled with vendor booths and shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

“This is the time and place to stock up on your favorite Pride of Dakota products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The owners and employees of more than 45 Pride of Dakota businesses will be on hand to showcase a tremendous variety of North Dakota-made foods and condiments, artwork, household items, jewelry, apparel and much more.”

The showcase is open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission, parking and shopping bags are free.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is scheduled Dec. 3-5 in the Bismarck Event Center.

