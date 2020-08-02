Patterson Place renovations to restore historic exterior of landmark downtown Bismarck building

For example, when deciding what mortar to use to fill in the spaces between bricks, the mixture must meet today’s building standards while also resembling what Dalsin calls a “historic recipe.”

"We don't want to misconstrue history," she said.

To restore a building under the State Historic Preservation Office's guidelines, renovators have to pick an era to which to restore the building. The reference for Patterson Place is the 1910 to 1940 period, because that's when the original construction took place.

The research process also involves talking to locals who know the history and the area better than the internet.

One of the locals Dalsin spoke with is Jim Christianson, who owned the property from 1982 until 2019. Christianson led the purchase of the building from the previous owners. Along with the building came an archive of photographs, letters, telegrams and other documents with information about Edward G. Patterson and the history of his hotel.