Patterson Place renovations to restore historic exterior of landmark downtown Bismarck building

After more than 100 years on the corner of Fifth and Main, the historic Patterson Place building will return to the way it looked decades ago.
The Schuett Companies of Minnesota is renovating the residential units, basement and exterior of the downtown Bismarck housing complex it bought last year.
Schuett Companies received a historic tax credit through the National Park Service to restore the exterior of Patterson Place. The company will receive an income tax credit worth 20% of the rehabilitation project's cost. The company did not immediately provide a cost estimate.
“We’re trying to restore as much historic character as we can,” company President Tom Schuett said.
Schuett also is reclaiming the basement space, which used to be a barber shop and a billiards hall, and using it for an expansion of the Peacock Alley restaurant.
All 117 residential units in Patterson Place will be updated as needed. The renovations include flooring, countertops, cabinets and windows. However, if a unit was recently upgraded in some way -- for example, if it received new floors in the past year or so -- the unit will not receive that upgrade again.
Schuett said that residents still live in their units during the four-to-five day renovation. They leave in the morning and spend the day elsewhere on the property before returning in the evening to their unit, which is still fully functional, even during renovations.
The exterior restoration will take longer than a few days to complete.
The research process is extensive, according to Molly Dalsin, head of the restoration project with Minneapolis-based AWH Architects. She uses city, state and national archives as well as a lot of searching online to piece together what Patterson Place looked like throughout history.
In the search, she came across pieces of the original architectural drawings from 1910. The old sidewalks had purple glass inlaid to light up the storefronts that lined the street. There are rumors that a tunnel below the hotel was connected to the train station and used for bootlegging during Prohibition. But Dalsin said there is no evidence of the tunnel in the architectural plans, and a previous owner of the building said city crews that tore up the streets about 20 years ago where it would have been found nothing.
The hotel lobby used to contain a hanging mezzanine with brass rails and globe lights. Musicians would play there when guests gathered for dinner. Dalsin said she wanted to try to restore the mezzanine but couldn't because a bathroom was installed below it in the 1980s.
The process of restoring the building is complicated, according to Dalson. She must work with the National Park Service and the State Historic Preservation Office to be sure all of the decisions are historically accurate because the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
For example, when deciding what mortar to use to fill in the spaces between bricks, the mixture must meet today’s building standards while also resembling what Dalsin calls a “historic recipe.”
"We don't want to misconstrue history," she said.
To restore a building under the State Historic Preservation Office's guidelines, renovators have to pick an era to which to restore the building. The reference for Patterson Place is the 1910 to 1940 period, because that's when the original construction took place.
The research process also involves talking to locals who know the history and the area better than the internet.
One of the locals Dalsin spoke with is Jim Christianson, who owned the property from 1982 until 2019. Christianson led the purchase of the building from the previous owners. Along with the building came an archive of photographs, letters, telegrams and other documents with information about Edward G. Patterson and the history of his hotel.
Patterson came to Bismarck in 1882 from Ohio. He was a barber by trade, but by the early 1900s he owned several hotels. In 1910, construction began on the McKenzie Hotel, Patterson’s newest venture on the corner of Fifth Street and Main Avenue. The hotel was meant to be five stories high but was expanded to seven floors after the foundation was poured. The foundation was the first example of steel-reinforced concrete used in North Dakota construction, according to its National Register nomination form, and the building was the tallest in the state until the new Capitol was built in 1933.
The McKenzie Hotel opened on New Year’s Day 1911. It was named after Alexander McKenzie, a North Dakota politician and friend of Patterson. The initial structure was built by Patterson in less than a year. The building was considered to be fireproof and earthquake-proof, the latter being a concern after the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. The 150-room hotel eventually expanded to 10 stories in 1930 and 1931. The lobby included large plate glass windows and marble wainscoting, according to the Tribune. It also included a passenger elevator.
The building was renamed The Patterson Hotel in 1928, according to a Tribune article from 1932. The Patterson was under construction for years because under previous state law property owners didn't have to pay property taxes if work was being done.
The Patterson was a hub for politics and society in Bismarck for years.
"It was the place for politicians to stay and play," Christianson said.
After a fire destroyed the Capitol in 1930, several legislative committees and state office workers held meetings at the hotel during the 1931 legislative session. The Senate Appropriations Committee rented out Suite 200 during the 1940s and 1950s.
The hotel hosted four U.S. presidents: Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Patterson died in 1945, and his wife, Rose, lived in and managed the hotel until her death in 1975.
The Patterson Hotel was condemned in the late 1970s. The structure was meant to support only seven stories -- not the 10 that Patterson had expanded it to -- and it was overloaded with weight from the extra levels. Christianson said the concrete pillars in the basement that hold up the structure were spalling, which happens when chunks of concrete break off from the columns. Metal jackets were added to the outside of the columns to reinforce them.
The interior of the seventh floor had also been gutted to create new hotel rooms. The previous owners used slabs of concrete that were 3-4 inches thick to section off rooms and hallways, which created dead weight. Electrical conduits were left hanging from the ceiling. Christianson said his company removed 150 tons of waste per floor when renovating the structure in 1982.
Part of the reason the building was saved after its condemnation was a bipartisan effort to turn it into a low-income housing complex, now known as Patterson Place. Christianson said that after he bought the Patterson, he decided the building wouldn't work as a hotel. Downtown Bismarck was in a slump, and there wasn't enough parking to support a hotel. Instead, Christianson worked with Govs. Arthur Link and Allen Olson and U.S. Sens. Quentin Burdick and Mark Andrews to get Patterson Place approved for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program. The program helps low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities afford housing.
The building has operated as housing for elderly and low-income tenants since.
Schuett, the current owner, said the renovations are on track to be completed by the end of the year. One of the finishing touches is a new light-up sign that will say Patterson Place on the side of the building facing Main Avenue. It's inspired by the signs that used to sit on the roof saying "Hotel Patterson."
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
SAM NELSON
