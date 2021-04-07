 Skip to main content
Pandemic, oil downturn impact North Dakota taxable sales and purchases in 2020
Pandemic, oil downturn impact North Dakota taxable sales and purchases in 2020

Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota in calendar year 2020 were down nearly 14% from the previous year, a decline expected by state officials.

“We are continuing to see the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing oil prices,” state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said in a statement Wednesday.

Taxable sales and purchases last year totaled $18.6 billion, compared with $21.5 billion in 2019. Twelve of the 15 major industry sectors reported declines, including mining and oil extraction, which dropped 46%, and arts, entertainment and recreation, which decreased nearly 29%. Retail trade showed a 7% increase.

“Although the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 showed decreases from 2019, the economy is slowly showing growth,” Rauschenberger said. “The fourth quarter of the year was the highest-reported quarter since the impacts of the pandemic hit the state.”

Taxable sales and purchases for October, November, and December totaled $4.9 billion, a decrease of about 13% over those same months in 2019.

The highest-percentage decreases for all of 2020 among the larger cities and counties were in the oil patch. Parshall had a decrease of 89%, Lignite a drop of 75% and Dunn Center a decline of 63%. Williston's drop was 39.5% and Dickinson's was 27%. Bismarck's decrease was 4.4%.

The top five counties in terms of decreases all were in western North Dakota: Burke, 45%; McKenzie and Mountrail, both 40%; Williams, 39%; and Stark, 28%.

The complete report is available at www.nd.gov/tax.

