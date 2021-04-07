Pandemic, oil downturn impact North Dakota taxable sales and purchases in 2020

Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota in calendar year 2020 were down nearly 14% from the previous year, a decline expected by state officials.
“We are continuing to see the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing oil prices,” state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said in a statement Wednesday.
Taxable sales and purchases last year totaled $18.6 billion, compared with $21.5 billion in 2019. Twelve of the 15 major industry sectors reported declines, including mining and oil extraction, which dropped 46%, and arts, entertainment and recreation, which decreased nearly 29%. Retail trade showed a 7% increase.
“Although the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 showed decreases from 2019, the economy is slowly showing growth,” Rauschenberger said. “The fourth quarter of the year was the highest-reported quarter since the impacts of the pandemic hit the state.”
Taxable sales and purchases for October, November, and December totaled $4.9 billion, a decrease of about 13% over those same months in 2019.
The highest-percentage decreases for all of 2020 among the larger cities and counties were in the oil patch. Parshall had a decrease of 89%, Lignite a drop of 75% and Dunn Center a decline of 63%. Williston's drop was 39.5% and Dickinson's was 27%. Bismarck's decrease was 4.4%.
The top five counties in terms of decreases all were in western North Dakota: Burke, 45%; McKenzie and Mountrail, both 40%; Williams, 39%; and Stark, 28%.
The complete report is available at www.nd.gov/tax.