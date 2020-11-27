Pandemic adds unknowns to holiday shopping season

Nolan Jacobs and Isaiah Harter were up at 3 a.m. to drive from Steele for Black Friday deals in Bismarck, joining the throngs of shoppers who turned out in the middle of a pandemic in search of holiday bargains.
Lined up outside Best Buy at 4:45 a.m., the two teens planned to purchase smart watches on the day that's the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season.
"We like experiencing it in person," said Harter, wearing a Trump-Pence face mask.
They were second and third in line before doors opened at 5 a.m., standing more than 6 feet behind the man in front. The two had gone to GameStop first but saw 10 people in line and went to Best Buy instead.
"We'll probably go here and then go sleep and then maybe go somewhere else. Not sure yet," said Jacobs, wearing a blaze orange face mask. He enjoyed Thanksgiving with immediate family on Thursday.
The line quickly grew before 5 a.m. Friday, people bundled up in the 16-degree weather, most of them wearing masks and standing at least a few feet apart outside the store.
The holiday shopping season is "completely unknown" and "uncharted territory" in the pandemic, Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said.
"We have no idea what to expect or predict," she said.
Mall traffic on Friday morning was "busier than it typically is in the past, we think because people are spreading their shopping out throughout the day," she said.
The mall opened at 7 a.m. Friday but people already had lined up at 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside of the GameStop entrance. Wilson said mall visitors have been "doing a good job" of distancing and wearing masks. She encouraged holiday shoppers to shop locally.
"Even if they do an online curbside pickup with stores locally, that benefits the local stores, keeps our tax dollars local," Wilson said. "That is the most important message that everyone needs to realize this year. It's more important this year than it's ever been before."
Holiday sales predictions
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday shopping sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. That estimate compares with last year's nationwide gain of 4% and the average over the last five years of 3.5%.
“After all (consumers) have been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday," federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. "There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season.”
The holiday sales increase in North Dakota typically is a little above the national average. This year, industry officials are hoping just to match it. Given the pandemic, the downturn in the oil industry and the uncertainty of what a Biden administration will mean for the fossil fuels industry, "people are going to be a little more conservative with their dollar," said Mike Rud, president of the North Dakota Retail Association.
"If we could hit that range, of 3.6-5.2%, I think that could be a pretty good Christmas season for our members," he said. "It's all about maintaining right now, trying to hang on and see what happens next."
Businesses will need to enforce in-store capacity guidelines ordered by the state and at the same time find ways to woo customers who might turn to online shopping to stay safer during the pandemic, according to Rud.
"It's going to be an interesting Christmas shopping season, unlike anything we've seen before," he said.
A fourth-quarter economic outlook from North Dakota State University's Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise says the Bismarck metro area has "a mixed economic outlook with a lot of uncertainty in the forecast," with total wages and the size of the labor force both expected to decline.
A recent Creighton University monthly survey of bankers in 10 Plains and Western states including North Dakota suggested holiday sales in the region could be down from last year by more than 3%. The Rural Mainstreet Survey cited the worsening pandemic.
Rud is more optimistic, but he does acknowledge "some fear out there, just so many unknowns -- where does all this end?"
"We tend to become really conservative in hard times, tough times, and we're definitely in tough times right now," he said.
Positives include a fairly good season in farm country, and expected favorable weather in coming weeks. The long-term outlook from the National Weather Service office in Bismarck is for a weather pattern "keeping the Northern Plains in a dry pattern with near-seasonable temperatures."
Supporting small business
North Dakota's Tourism division is encouraging state residents to support small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, and to observe coronavirus protocols while doing so.
"Small Business Saturday will have a different look this season, but it’s still an opportunity to support 'shop local' events or shop from the comfort of home," the division said in a statement in advance of this Saturday's activities.
North Dakota travel and holiday gift ideas can be found at https://www.ndtourism.com/shopping. Participants in the state's Pride of Dakota branding program are listed at https://www.prideofdakota.nd.gov/.
In Bismarck, the Downtown Business Association created a shopping app for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers will be able to find store specials on the app, available at downtownbismarck.com/event/2020-small-business-saturday.
The Downtowners' app shows specials at more than 20 retail stores, restaurants and arts venues. The app is available for download and on mobile and desktop browsers.
At the Lula B. Boutique, which has operated in downtown Bismarck since 2016, owner Carly Lenihan said she had seen a steady turnout as of midday Friday.
"It's probably a little lower than what it normally is with people wanting to shop online rather than avoid the crowds," she said.
Lenihan said trendy felt hats, long cardigans and sweaters are popular right now at the women's clothing store, as are earrings on a large display her dad built. The boutique was advertising several specials for Friday and Saturday on its Facebook and Instagram pages, which Lenihan said have become important tools to draw in customers this year.
2020 has been challenging for her store and other small retailers, as they cannot compete with online giants such as Amazon, she said.
"We are here in your community, making it different and unique," Lenihan said. "Keep supporting us so we can stand out."
The Mandan Progress Organization is hosting a Shop Small Mandan Scavenger Hunt and a Santa parade on Saturday, and promoting "Shop Small Mandan" all day. For more information go to ShopSmallMandan.com.
"We're excited to continue Mandan's traditions with Santa's Arrival and are excited to introduce him and Mrs. Claus to the social media scene," Executive Director Dot Frank said in a statement. "And the virtual scavenger hunt is a way to promote our small businesses while observing COVID-safe precautions."
(Reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.)
