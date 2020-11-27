Pandemic adds unknowns to holiday shopping season

Mall traffic on Friday morning was "busier than it typically is in the past, we think because people are spreading their shopping out throughout the day," she said.

The mall opened at 7 a.m. Friday but people already had lined up at 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside of the GameStop entrance. Wilson said mall visitors have been "doing a good job" of distancing and wearing masks. She encouraged holiday shoppers to shop locally.

"Even if they do an online curbside pickup with stores locally, that benefits the local stores, keeps our tax dollars local," Wilson said. "That is the most important message that everyone needs to realize this year. It's more important this year than it's ever been before."

Holiday sales predictions

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday shopping sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. That estimate compares with last year's nationwide gain of 4% and the average over the last five years of 3.5%.