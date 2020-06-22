Online sales tax collections in North Dakota total $43 million in first 2 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online sales tax collections in North Dakota have totaled about $43 million in the two years since they were authorized.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2018 ruled that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. North Dakota began collecting from remote sellers in October of that year.

“This was indeed a landmark decision for North Dakota and all states that use sales taxes as a vital source of state funding,” State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said in a statement. “The decision leveled the playing field for local sellers who were no longer at a competitive disadvantage with their online competitors due to a sales tax requirement.”

North Dakota cities and counties that impose local sales taxes have received nearly $15 million through the first half of this year, according to Rauschenberger.

