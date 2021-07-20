 Skip to main content
Officials return from overseas trade mission
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, state Commerce Commissioner James Leiman and North Dakota Trade Office Executive Director Drew Combs have returned from a trade mission to Qatar and Turkey.

Representatives of several North Dakota businesses also were on the trip. The goal was to build relationships in the overseas region for the future.

The private companies paid their own way, and costs for the state officials were covered primarily by their departments, which have money allocated for such trips, Trade Office Operations Director Lindsey Warner said.

