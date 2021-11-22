October airline boardings up from 2020 but still down from 2019

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports have stabilized at about 15% below what they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

“North Dakota’s airports and aviation industry have done an incredible job over the last year in working towards a full recovery while maintaining strong air service options for our communities,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said.

Boardings in October totaled just under 87,000, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. That's 83% higher than October 2020, when the pandemic was nearing its peak, but 15% lower than October 2019. The pandemic hit in March 2020.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw an increase in passengers this October from the previous year. Bismarck's 19,089 boardings were 51% higher than the airport's October 2020 figure, though a drop of 29% from October 2019.

The smaller airports in Jamestown and Devils Lake were the only ones with 2021 boardings above their October 2019 figure. The Dickinson and Fargo airports were within 3%, however.

Year-to-date boardings are ahead of the 2020 pace at all eight airports. Statewide, they're up about 50%. But they're down 27% from 2019.

“As holiday travel picks up and winter weather begins to arrive to North Dakota, air travel options for the traveling public are incredibly important as it allows for safe, long-range travel to occur while helping to minimize the time spent on roadways,” Wanner said.

