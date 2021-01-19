 Skip to main content
North Dakota Tourism launches winter campaign

North Dakota Tourism has launched its first winter campaign, showcasing cool-weather activities and open-air living.

The campaign includes TV, digital, social media and print ads. It's running through March in North Dakota and in parts of surrounding states.

“Winter in North Dakota is an undiscovered time to explore family fun outside and support our businesses that are open and ready to serve,” Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said.

For a look at the campaign, go to https://belegendary.link/2021WinterCampaign

