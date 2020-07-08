North Dakota taxable sales and purchases up nearly 3% in first quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of the year are up nearly 3% over the same three months of 2019, despite the final two weeks of the quarter coming at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled $4.59 billion, Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reported Wednesday.

“We are pleased to report growth in this time period, which was during the beginning of the global pandemic,” he said. “Although this slight growth is likely due to sales in the early part of the quarter, before the hospitality and retail industries were temporarily shuttered to in-store customers to help slow the growth in COVID-19 cases in the state.”

Nine of the 15 major sectors reported gains when compared to the first quarter a year ago. Retail trade rose by 8.8%.

“A significant portion of this growth comes from online purchases, which have grown exponentially as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country," Rauschenberger said. "Remote sales reported by businesses located outside North Dakota grew to $198 million, up from $74 million in the first quarter of 2019.”