North Dakota regulators schedule 4 public hearings on Summit's CO2 pipeline

Four public hearings have been set for a pipeline that would transport carbon dioxide emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent underground storage.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission scheduled four hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions’ permit application for a CO2 pipeline that would run about 320 miles through Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent counties. Each public hearing will provide an overview of Summit’s project and focus on the specific geographic location related to each hearing location. The hearings are:

- 8:30 a.m. March 14 at the North Dakota Heritage Center auditorium in Bismarck, focusing on the project in Oliver, Morton and Burleigh counties. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

- 9 a.m. March 28 at North Sargent School Activity Center in Gwinner, focusing on Dickey and Sargent counties.

- 9 a.m. April 11 at the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center in Wahpeton, focusing on Cass and Richland counties. 

- 9 a.m. May 9 at the Emmons County Courthouse in Linton, focusing on Emmons, Logan and McIntosh counties.

PSC Chair Randy Christmann said holding four hearings will allow more opportunity for those in favor or against to share their opinions on the pipeline.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

