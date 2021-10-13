North Dakota officials say US decision on Canada border welcome but 'long overdue'

The Biden administration's decision to reopen land borders to nonessential travel next month is welcome but long overdue, say North Dakota officials who have been outspoken about the travel ban prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The border ban on recreational travel has been in place for more than 1 ½ years. New rules announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. from Canada or Mexico regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country.
Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement saying, “While this shift in policy unfortunately includes more needless delays, it is a positive and long overdue step toward ending the unnecessary restrictions that have caused real pain to our communities and citizens on both sides of the border as well as our retail and tourism businesses that rely on Canadian travelers.”
State Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman told the Tribune in a late-September statement that while leisure traveler numbers are rebounding, "Not having our border open to our Canadian visitors has impacted our (pandemic) recovery."
"With more than 672,000 lost passenger trips from Canada to date, our recovery is lagging in the nation," she said. "U.S. Travel reports that on average, tourism-generated revenue is down 5% from 2019, and in North Dakota we are down 12%.”
The impact has been felt at destinations such as Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the tourist town of Medora in western North Dakota. While the Medora Musical had one of its best attendance years, Medora businessman Doug Ellison told the Tribune in August that "What we're really missing are the Canadians. We used to see a lot of Canadian traffic, mainly going to and from the Black Hills."
Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9. The White House a week and a half later overhauled some of its international travel restrictions but left the Canada land border ban in place, extending the prohibition on recreational travel until Oct. 21.
Burgum at the time called that decision "baffling." The governor also had spoken out earlier in the summer during a previous expansion of the border travel ban. He and the governors of Montana and Idaho and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan also sent a letter in July to President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for the lifting of restrictions.
Burgum on Wednesday said that “We will continue to press the Biden administration -- as we have done repeatedly these past several months with our fellow border states and provinces -- to lift these restrictions as soon as possible and resume normal travel with Canada, our closest friend, ally and trading partner.”
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also has pressed the Biden administration to reopen the border, during a Senate committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and through a personal letter and a bipartisan letter with other senators.
“Today’s announcement to ease restrictions on nonessential travel between the U.S. and Canada is long overdue," he said in a statement Wednesday. "We’ve repeatedly made the case to the Biden administration to safely reopen the border, and this change in policy will be helpful in alleviating disruptions to border communities and our economy.”
Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The U.S. has been moving to require all international visitors be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., such as truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated, The Associated Press reported.
The latest move follows last month's announcement that the U.S. will end country-based travel bans for air travel and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to enter by plane. Senior administration officials previewed the new land border policy late Tuesday, AP reported. Both policies will take effect in early November, the officials said.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., also issued statements Wednesday. Armstrong called the border announcement "long overdue and welcome news for the thousands of North Dakotans and small businesses who rely on trade across our northern border."
Cramer said it was "some positive movement," adding "A closed border hurts our economy and puts unnecessary restraints on our communities."
"I urge President Biden to focus his attention more on fixing the crisis at our southern border and less on implementing harmful restrictions on North Dakotans,” Cramer said, referencing a recent surge in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
