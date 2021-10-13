North Dakota officials say US decision on Canada border welcome but 'long overdue'

The impact has been felt at destinations such as Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the tourist town of Medora in western North Dakota. While the Medora Musical had one of its best attendance years, Medora businessman Doug Ellison told the Tribune in August that "What we're really missing are the Canadians. We used to see a lot of Canadian traffic, mainly going to and from the Black Hills."

Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9. The White House a week and a half later overhauled some of its international travel restrictions but left the Canada land border ban in place, extending the prohibition on recreational travel until Oct. 21.

Burgum at the time called that decision "baffling." The governor also had spoken out earlier in the summer during a previous expansion of the border travel ban. He and the governors of Montana and Idaho and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan also sent a letter in July to President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for the lifting of restrictions.