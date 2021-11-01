North Dakota chosen for Workforce Innovation Network

North Dakota is getting up to $100,000 from the National Governors Association to boost digital skills.

North Dakota is among six states selected for the second phase of the association's Workforce Innovation Network, which brings the money and also technical assistance. The Cognizant Foundation, Intel, Microsoft, Western Governors University and Walmart are sponsors of the initiative.

Each state team will consist of representatives from the governor's office, workforce development agencies and state workforce boards, and other state agencies. The teams will work toward a state vision for closing gaps in digital equity and workforce achievement.

“North Dakota’s workforce shortage remains the No. 1 barrier to economic growth in our state, and joining the NGA’s Workforce Innovation Network will help us ensure that North Dakotans have the digital skills they need to enter the workforce, pursue education or seek training opportunities,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

