North Dakota businesses adapt to worker shortage amid pandemic

JL Beers General Manager Jon Rings recently had to advertise job openings at his Bismarck restaurant on the employment site Indeed -- a first for the company in the five-plus years he’s been employed there.

Rings, who is short two cooks, said hiring has “been a struggle” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he and others at the restaurant are “baffled” by the lack of applicants and workers returning to employment.

“I don’t know if they’re just deciding they don’t want to do restaurant work anymore or they just disappeared on us,” Rings said.

Meanwhile, Jill Sanford, owner of The Walrus in Bismarck, said she’s had no issues hiring several additional staff members to keep up with the boom in business at her restaurant.

“I’m blessed,” Sanford said, pointing out many of her employees have been working for her for several years. “I have gotten exponentially busier because I have staff.”

North Dakota businesses -- some more than others -- have struggled to find workers during the pandemic, despite the state’s economy starting to recover as businesses reopen.

Thousands of openings