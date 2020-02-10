New Salem rancher dyed in the wool

She and her husband, Duane, have two adult sons, Taylor and Thomas. Thomas and his fiancee, Jaime Lundquist, also are raising club lambs, a breed popular with 4-H kids.

Lambing

Friesz said her sheep usually birth lambs on their own, though her family sorts and monitors the ewes throughout the lambing process, aided by barn cameras to keep an eye on them.

There are dangers to look for, such as signs of a backward birth and the risk of drowning, Friesz said. Twin and triplet births can frequently occur.

Newborn lambs can be susceptible to pneumonia, and large swings in temperature can be dangerous for them, said Margo Kunz, a New Salem-area rancher who also is a veterinarian with Missouri Valley Vet in Bismarck. It's also important for lambs' bedding to be clean, she said.

Friesz's ewes move through areas of a barn during phases of lambing, including an area called "the jugs" where ewes give birth and bond in pens with their lambs, who begin to nurse.

"As soon as the ewe starts cleaning them off, they just have that natural instinct that they need to nurse, so it's kind of a crazy process to see how fast they get going," Friesz said.