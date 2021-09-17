 Skip to main content
New restaurant eyed for Bismarck
New restaurant eyed for Bismarck

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans to open a restaurant in Bismarck.

The chain based in Wichita, Kansas, announced that franchisee BOTL LLC will develop restaurants in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. Officials didn't immediately provide a timeline.

Other new restaurants in the works in Bismarck are Pancheros Mexican Grill, Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys -- all to be located on the Kirkwood Mall property.

