New restaurant eyed for Bismarck

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans to open a restaurant in Bismarck.
The chain based in Wichita, Kansas, announced that franchisee BOTL LLC will develop restaurants in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. Officials didn't immediately provide a timeline.
Other new restaurants in the works in Bismarck are Pancheros Mexican Grill, Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys -- all to be located on the Kirkwood Mall property.
