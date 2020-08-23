New lineworker training facility to be built in Mandan

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is getting a $4 million federal grant to build a new lineworker training facility in Mandan.
The money is through the federal Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. The association will invest another $1 million in the project.
“This investment will provide North Dakota with the skilled electrical workforce it needs to grow, thrive, and make the region’s economy more resilient in the face of future natural disasters,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is the trade group for the state's 16 distribution co-ops and five generation and transmission co-ops.
