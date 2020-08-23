 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New lineworker training facility to be built in Mandan

New lineworker training facility to be built in Mandan

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is getting a $4 million federal grant to build a new lineworker training facility in Mandan.

The money is through the federal Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. The association will invest another $1 million in the project.

“This investment will provide North Dakota with the skilled electrical workforce it needs to grow, thrive, and make the region’s economy more resilient in the face of future natural disasters,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is the trade group for the state's 16 distribution co-ops and five generation and transmission co-ops.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News