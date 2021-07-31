New Immigrant Leadership Program generates success stories

One of the new leaders is Joy Giciro, a soon-graduating nursing student who works part time as an integration specialist with Global Neighbors, helping immigrants adjust to their new community.

Giciro was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa, but war forced her family to flee to Rwanda and then to Kenya. They were resettled in the United States in 2008 and made their way to North Dakota in 2017.

She said working with Global Neighbors and being a part of the leadership program has been an interesting experience that introduced her to many different people and their cultures. She hopes to use what she learned in a future career as an emergency room nurse.

"It's been a really good support system to empower these new immigrants and to let them know that they can go out there and be so much more than just an immigrant -- they belong in this community,” she said.

Success story

Tosseth-Smith was inspired to pursue her catering business while talking with other leaders in the program. They were discussing how nice it would be to have an African restaurant in Bismarck instead of having to drive all the way to Fargo.

