New Bismarck sign rules go into effect Saturday

New rules for signs go into effect in Bismarck on Saturday.

City commissioners in May approved the ordinance changes, after a monthslong process sparked by complaints that portable signs were a distraction to traffic, blocked drivers’ line of sight and contributed to “visual clutter.”

The ordinance addresses portable signs, consolidates all city sign ordinances into one chapter, and aligns Bismarck rules with those in neighboring Mandan.

Notable changes include limits on the duration, size, siting and spacing of portable signs; a 50-foot limit on the height of new pole signs, except near the interstate, with current signs grandfathered in; and an allowance for churches and schools to display electronic signs in residential areas with a permit, with restrictions.

Questions can be directed to City Planner Daniel Nairn at 701-355-1854 or dnairn@bismarcknd.gov.

