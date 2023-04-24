The economy in the nine-state Midwest and Plains region is growing, but at a slow pace due to persistently high wholesale inflation, according to a monthly survey of supply managers.

The overall index in Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions survey in March was above growth-neutral for a second straight month, though it dropped to 50.8 from February's 56.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The index started the year at 47 in January.

“While it’s too early to tell if this is an end to the downward trend, it was somewhat promising on the growth front," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "However, the inflation reading serves as a negative signal for financial markets, and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook."

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month declined to a still-inflationary 77.1 from February’s 80.6.

“Much like the recent rapid expansion in wholesale price inflation at the national level, Creighton’s survey is pointing to greater input price pressures at the producer level, or what is often referred to as the wholesale price index,” Goss said.

“As a result of recent elevation in inflationary pressures at the wholesale level, I expect the Federal Reserve’s rate setting committee to announce a rate hike of 25 basis points (0.25%) at its next meetings, May 2-3, to combat elevated inflation,” he said.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, slumped to a "very weak" 34.8 from 38.1 in February.

“Approximately 43.5% of supply managers expect economic growth to decline in the next six months,” Goss said.

North Dakota's overall business conditions index last month dropped below growth neutral, from 53.3 in February to 44.8 in March. Components were: new orders at 56.2, production or sales at 50.5, delivery lead time at 33.9, employment at 37.3 and inventories at 46.2.

Survey data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.