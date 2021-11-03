MDU Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bismarck-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.
The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.