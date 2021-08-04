 Skip to main content
MDU Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.2 million.

The Bismarck-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.15 per share.

MDU Resources shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.35, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

