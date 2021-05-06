 Skip to main content
MDU Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MDU Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK(AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) this week reported first-quarter earnings of $52.1 million.

The Bismarck-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

MDU Resources shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.02, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

