MDU Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.7 million.

The Bismarck-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 to $1.68 per share.

MDU Resources shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.28, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

