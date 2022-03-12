 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCluskey joins Bismarck Tribune as digital sales manager

Lori McCluskey has joined The Bismarck Tribune advertising staff as the digital sales manager.

McCluskey began her duties Feb. 7, handling digital marketing for various businesses locally and nationally.

McCluskey, a Minot native, launched her digital career in Colorado, where she worked as an account executive for a Denver agency. She also worked for The Florida Today, where she created multichannel advertising solutions for businesses, and Gannett, where she held various roles involving the digital transformation across more than 100 TV stations and newspapers. She also worked as local sales manager at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving her family back to North Dakota.

She can be reached at 701-250-8288 or Lori.McCluskey@bismarcktribune.com.

Lori McCluskey

McCluskey
