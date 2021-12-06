Mandan forum to focus on workforce attraction, retention

Best practices in attracting and retaining employees will be the focus of an informational forum scheduled in Mandan on Monday, Dec. 13.

The free “lunch and learn” session is for small business owners and managers seeking information on topics such as labor force participation and wage rates, plus inspiration and best practices for keeping, developing and finding great employees. Information will be available about local and state programs including job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships, and student loan reimbursement and scholarship matching funds.

The keynote speaker is Watford City Rough Rider Center and Community Enhancement Director Pat Bertagnolli. North Dakota Job Service Workforce Services Director Phil Davis and Bismarck Workforce Center Manager Amy Arenz also will speak.

The forum runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn, 2611 Old Red Trail. For program details and to register, go to www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the forum, with help from the Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

