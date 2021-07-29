Mandan City Commission denies Silver Dollar liquor license appeal

The Mandan City Commission on Thursday rejected an appeal of its June decision to deny a liquor license to the owner of the Silver Dollar bar downtown.

Four members of the commission voted in a special meeting Thursday to reject bar owner Wade Felton's appeal. Mayor Tim Helbling abstained from voting.

The Mandan Police Department had recommended the license be denied, largely due to what it said were issues of noncooperation with the department. The longstanding bar's previous license expired on June 30, and it has been closed since.

Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten on Thursday detailed for the commission an affidavit that listed the department's issues with Felton operating the Silver Dollar and applying for a liquor license. She said that when Felton first applied for a liquor license in 2019, the department ran a background check and told him it would recommend the commission deny the application due to alcohol-related instances.

Flaten said that in a meeting that year with Felton and City Administrator Jim Neubauer, Felton was told that since he owns the Silver Dollar building, he could lease the property to someone who would run the bar. The city then received a lease agreement between Felton and Gregorio DiDonna, who would be running the Silver Dollar, and a liquor license application for DiDonna.