University of Mary nursing program recognized

The University of Mary nursing program has been ranked No. 1 by the U.S. Nursing’s national benchmarking service, Mountain Measurements. This is the program's second time earning this ranking in the last three years.

The yearly report is based on the April 2020 through March 2021 Bachelor of Science in nursing graduates who took the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses exam and passed the first time.

Glenda Reemts, U-Mary's nursing program chair, will retire this summer. Billie Madler has been named the new associate dean of nursing and Annie Gerhardt has been named chair of undergraduate nursing.

