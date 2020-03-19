Some Bismarck-Mandan businesses pick up, others slow down amid coronavirus outbreak

Dan Kraft's butcher shop started selling toilet paper on Monday.

"We had people asking for it," Kraft said on a busy afternoon at Butcher Block Meats in Mandan.

Local retailers have sold out of toilet paper in recent days as shoppers have cleared entire aisles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraft said he's not advertising or pushing the TP, that it's available for nearby elderly residents who also can pick up milk, eggs and butter at his shop rather than go to a big grocery store.

"It's working out well for them, get all the basics covered," he said.

While Butcher Block Meats has seen a rush, other businesses in Bismarck-Mandan have temporarily closed or adjusted hours. Some restaurants have seen a drop in business but are offering alternatives to dining in, such as takeout and delivery.

Sales began to rise Saturday at Butcher Block, he said. The shop sold close to 2,000 pounds of ground beef -- nearly a ton -- on Monday.

Assorted meat bundles are selling well, too. So are beef roasts.

Kraft goes to work around 5 a.m. and the shop officially opens at 7:30 a.m., but he had a customer at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, he said.