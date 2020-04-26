North Dakota tourism industry watches and waits amid pandemic

Chief among the plans are to step up cleaning and sanitation and to follow state or federal guidelines on COVID-19 -- whichever are more stringent, she said.

How to manage campgrounds and the popular Painted Canyon overlook are still being considered. New campground restroom facilities to be completed will be a factor in campgrounds opening, Ross said.

"The camping will be something that I think people are going to be looking for in our public lands," she said. "So getting our campgrounds up to full use, I'm not sure when that might happen."

Nevertheless, 2020 could be a good year for visitation, especially from locals, Ross said.

'We're going to do everything we can'

The park's popular South Unit is gated at Medora, a tiny town of Old West ambience tied to Roosevelt's legacy ranching and hunting in the Badlands.

Nearby attractions include the Medora Musical, Pitchfork Fondue and Bully Pulpit Golf Course. The musical draws 115,000 to 120,000 people each year in its June-to-September run of shows. Medora visitation is at least double that, said Justin Fisk, marketing director for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.