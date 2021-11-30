North Dakota lawmaker puts downtown Bismarck bars up for sale

A North Dakota lawmaker representing a Bismarck district is asking $1.85 million for three downtown Bismarck bars, though the move is not necessarily a precursor to a bid for higher office.

State Rep. Rick Becker said there was no particular catalyst for the decision to list the Luft rooftop bar, 510.2 speakeasy and Red Eye Room gaming lounge, all in the Gulch Block building at 510 E. Main Ave. He said he's "just looking at wanting to have a change. It may take quite a long time to sell a business like that."

Becker, 57, and his wife, Annie, are co-owners with jobs of their own, and they decided years ago that the businesses weren't going to be "a permanent thing" for them, he said Friday.

"Then, of course, COVID hit, and that's a horrible time to sell, and now we've come through with that, and it's running very well, so we're like, 'Let's put it up and see what happens,'" said Becker, who is a plastic surgeon.

The bars' business is "doing better now than it ever has," he said.

Luft and the speakeasy opened in September 2013 and December 2014, respectively. The Red Eye Room is a new establishment, located in a former event space of Humpback Sally's, a cocktail bar that closed in spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bismarck police in December 2020 responded to the speakeasy after it remained open following a 10 p.m. pandemic curfew set by the governor. Fifty to 60 patrons were inside at the time. No citations were issued and no arrests were made.

Becker said his asking price for the businesses is derived from values of the liquor license, inventory and a basis from a multiple of earnings.

He said he doesn't have an expectation on how long the listing will stay open.

"If it sold next week, we're fine. If it didn't sell for a year or two, we're fine," he said.

The Beckers also own the building that houses the bars.

Becker, a Republican who represents Bismarck-area District 7, said he hasn't decided whether he'll seek another term in 2022. He was first elected in 2012.

In the Legislature, he founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, which supports limited government, tighter budgets and greater gun rights.

Becker noted the "pretty obvious opportunity" in the district's Senate seat, which incumbent Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, won't seek next year.

She said earlier this month she wants to spend more time with her family and her high school students, but she also cited an eroding civility in the Legislature.

Becker also mentioned a possible U.S. Senate bid, "if I had the gumption" to seek the seat held by two-term U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Becker ran for governor in 2016, but he fell short of obtaining the Republican endorsement.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

