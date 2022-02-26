North Dakota Housing Finance Agency recognizes area partners

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has recognized area partners with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards for their promotion and delivery of its homeownership programs.

Loan officer Debby Wisdom of Dakota Community Bank & Trust in Mandan has received a Homeownership Performance Award, recognition for the volume and quality of loans produced.

Bremer Bank, Bravera Bank and The Union Bank all received the agency's Award of Excellence for best practices and outstanding delivery of the agency’s homeownership programs.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is a state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0