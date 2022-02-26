 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Dakota Housing Finance Agency recognizes area partners

  • 0

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has recognized area partners with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards for their promotion and delivery of its homeownership programs.

Loan officer Debby Wisdom of Dakota Community Bank & Trust in Mandan has received a Homeownership Performance Award, recognition for the volume and quality of loans produced. 

Bremer Bank, Bravera Bank and The Union Bank all received the agency's Award of Excellence for best practices and outstanding delivery of the agency’s homeownership programs. 

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is a state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to higher airline prices?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News