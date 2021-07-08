Midco announces 'generational' network upgrade

Midco is ramping up a $500 million fiber network upgrade throughout its Midwest footprint, an advancement executives say will benefit telehealth, education, government operations and remote working.

The cable provider in 2019 announced a goal to upgrade its network to 10-gigabit speed by 2030.

"Now we think we can do it sooner," President/CEO Pat McAdaragh told the Tribune in advance of Thursday's formal announcement. The phased upgrade begins in earnest in 2022, doubling Midco's fiber network to 22,000 miles.

Work in North Dakota will cost about $200 million, beginning with a $100 million first phase in Bismarck, Dickinson and Fargo, lasting about three years.

"Then immediately we'll begin spending the other $100 million and getting to areas we haven't gotten to done yet, so we're looking at more of a six-year process than 10," McAdaragh said.

More than 25 communities, many of them rural, stand to benefit from the upgrade in North Dakota, from Belfield to Buffalo.