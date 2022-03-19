Great Plains Food Bank recognizes Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Jim Barnhardt

Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Jim Barnhardt have been named 2021 Hunger Relief Champion Award winners by the Great Plains Food Bank.

Winners are nominated and selected based on their dedication to the food bank's mission, sharing their abilities and voice to end hunger while demonstrating the values of passion, service and innovation.

As food and financial donors, volunteers and advocates, Basin Electric Power Cooperative has supported the Great Plains Food Bank for the past 15 years.

Barnhardt helps feed those in need in the Bismarck-Mandan community. His work has included serving as chair of The Banquet, hosting Adopt-A-Block food distributions and working with the River of Hope Food Pantry, along with assisting the Great Plains Food Bank Food Rescue Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0