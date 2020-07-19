'Fast, simple, easy': Bank of North Dakota boosts coronavirus business aid

"(We) just really kept in touch with our employees every single day to make sure they were doing OK and what we could do to help them through the crisis, basically," Jacobson said.

The bakery is now at half capacity, with outdoor and distanced seating, distanced queues, hourly sanitizing and employees wearing masks. Its window has stayed open, too.

"I would say that we're pretty much back to normal other than the seating and stuff, but as far as, like, sales and things like that, I think we're pretty much back to normal," Jacobson said.

The Jacobsons' bank helped them secure a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for their business, helping with rent and payroll.

Their bank also pointed them toward the Bank of North Dakota's Small Employer Loan Fund, which offers loans of up to $50,000 to businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees. The state-owned bank approved the Brick Oven Bakery for $50,000.

Jacobson said the 1% interest loan can't be beat. It was the business's first time working with the Bank of North Dakota.

"It was fast. It was simple. Yeah, it was easy," she said. "I barely batted an eye, honestly. They kind of did everything for us."

'Plug that hole'