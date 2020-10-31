Don't let pandemic change supporting Bismarck-Mandan small businesses

The holiday season is going to look a lot different this year. The way we gather, the way we worship and the way we shop will all be shaped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. What shouldn’t change, though, is our support for our community’s small businesses.

Whether that particular small business is a family-owned and operated, one location operation or a national chain owned by a local franchisee, they’re a critical part of our local economy and deserve our support. And they deserve our support for a lot of reasons, but most notably because our small businesses reinvest in the community.

For example, small businesses are…

Leasing existing spaces or building new facilities which puts all types of other small businesses, like contractors, to work.

Employing people from all across our community who they’re paying wages to which in turn can be used to support other small businesses.

Paying taxes to our cities, counties, school and park systems which are also reinvested in the community through the construction of new parks, schools and roads.

Supporting various nonprofit organizations whether it’s through a capital campaign to construct a new facility or someone’s softball team.