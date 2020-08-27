Departing North Dakota commerce commissioner details new job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's outgoing commerce commissioner is the new owner of a business she likens to "a continuation of my current work."

Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer resigned Friday, effective Oct. 1. Her business, based in the Red River Valley, has been renamed High Road Partners.

Kommer said the company provides group health insurance and individual policies, and will expand services to include human resources support, payroll and limited employment law support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

"It's a gap in the market that has existed for a long time, and there was an opportunity and so we're really excited about that," Kommer told the Tribune on Wednesday.

She declined to share the business's previous name, as the renamed company has not yet been in touch with its clients.

Kommer said she was approached "very recently" about the business opportunity, which had competition. She had made a commitment to Gov. Doug Burgum to serve for four years. Having been appointed to his Cabinet in December 2016, she said she and the governor consider her commitment fulfilled.